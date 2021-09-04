Late fourth quarter touchdown lifts New Kent past Colonial Heights on Friday
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — It was opening night for both New Kent and Colonial Heights on Friday, as the Trojans sought their third consecutive win over the Colonials. It wasn’t easy, but a Ryan Grey quarterback sneak around the dog pile on the goal-line with just over two minutes remaining in regulation helped New Kent to that third straight victory over Colonial Heights. The Trojans won 16-12.www.wric.com
