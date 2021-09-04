Charlotte tops Duke 31-28 for 1st win over Power 5 team

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 2:. North Carolina State at Mississippi State. The Power Five matchup against a Southeastern Conference foe features two teams coming off big wins. The Wolfpack racked up 293 yards rushing in a 45-0 victory over South Florida. The Bulldogs built a 14-0 lead against Louisiana Tech, then gave up 34 unanswered points before mounting the biggest comeback in school history in a 35-34 win. NC State will have to deal with QB Will Rogers, who completed 39 of 47 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns to key the Bulldogs’ winning comeback. He also tied the Mississippi State single-game record with 12 consecutive completions. Sophomore RB Zonovan Knight rushed for a game-high 163 yards, including a 46-yard TD run, caught two passes for 16 yards, and had a 25-yard kickoff return for the Wolfpack. This will mark only the second time the Wolfpack have traveled to Starkville and the first since posting a 6-0 win in 1931. The series is tied 3-3. The Bulldogs’ slated trip to Raleigh last season was canceled because of COVID-19.