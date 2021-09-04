BC Football 2021: Heights Editors Give Their Predictions

Sports editors Emma Healy, Asa Ackerly, and Ethan Ott each answer some of the biggest questions about the upcoming Boston College football season. Emma Healy: If I had the option to pick the entire offensive line, I would. But for the sake of argument, I’ll go with returning All-ACC right tackle Ben Petrula, who enters his fifth year of starting for the Eagles, including 48 consecutive games started. The obvious reason to choose Petrula as BC’s most important player is that the Eagles’ success hinges on the success of the offensive line. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec showed last year that he has plenty of arm talent, but his release time and decision making needs some work. A successful and cohesive offensive line will help with that timing. Because of Petrula’s unmatched experience, he—in an ideal scenario—will help the line gel and be able to offer help to some of the younger players on the line such as Christian Mahogany. The less obvious reason to choose Petrula here is for the future of the program. He’s in his last year at BC, and after developing this year’s five starters for the last few years, the majority of them will be gone next year. It’s as much on the coaching staff as it is on Petrula and his fellow veterans to make sure that BC’s O-line doesn’t just evaporate after this season.