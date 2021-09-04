Red Level downs McKenzie in region opener, 34-24

Red Level built a big lead and held on down the stretch to win the region opener over McKenzie, 34-24, Friday night. RLS Head Coach Kenny Skipper said he knew his team was a lot better than the previous week. “We turned the ball over and made a lot of mistakes, which a lot of teams do in the first game. We got those wrinkles out tonight and had the guys out there who wanted to be there. They did a great job against a dang good McKenzie team and finally believed me when I told them we had a good football team. Dominic Williams had a career night and Malikye Wright and Kentravious Likely played well.”