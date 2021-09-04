Mets beat Nationals in extras for fifth straight win

Pete Alonso has talked about carrying the Mets to the postseason through sheer force of will. His bat might have something to say about it, as well.

Alonso drove home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Nationals on Friday, taking Edwin Díaz off the hook following his first blown save in more than six weeks. All told, Alonso finished 2-for-5 with an RBI triple to go along with his game-winning hit.

Leading for nearly the entire night at Nationals Park, the Mets turned things over to Díaz to protect a two-run lead in the ninth. He quickly gave the lead up on a Juan Soto solo homer and a Riley Adams RBI double.

But Díaz managed to escape that inning and bring the Mets to extras, where Alonso delivered their fifth straight win to move them back to .500. Kevin Pillar followed with a two-run double to give the Mets some cushion, and Jonathan Villar added an RBI single.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: