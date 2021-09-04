CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets beat Nationals in extras for fifth straight win

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0bmM1m3Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7JRz_0bmM1m3Q00

Pete Alonso has talked about carrying the Mets to the postseason through sheer force of will. His bat might have something to say about it, as well.

Alonso drove home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Nationals on Friday, taking Edwin Díaz off the hook following his first blown save in more than six weeks. All told, Alonso finished 2-for-5 with an RBI triple to go along with his game-winning hit.

Leading for nearly the entire night at Nationals Park, the Mets turned things over to Díaz to protect a two-run lead in the ninth. He quickly gave the lead up on a Juan Soto solo homer and a Riley Adams RBI double.

But Díaz managed to escape that inning and bring the Mets to extras, where Alonso delivered their fifth straight win to move them back to .500. Kevin Pillar followed with a two-run double to give the Mets some cushion, and Jonathan Villar added an RBI single.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Homer
Person
Edwin Díaz
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Nationals Park#Extras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans now know what Reds fans have known; Javier Baez is a crybaby

The boo-birds have been out at Citi Field for sometime, and apparently it’s hurting Javier Baez’s feelings. The former Chicago Cubs shortstop had a message for New York Mets fans yesterday; stop booing me. This attitude is nothing new for Baez and something that fans of the Cincinnati Reds have seen for years.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Mets' bats come alive in win over Nationals

Javier Baez hit a long go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning and close friend Francisco Lindor hit a two-run double in the eighth as the New York Mets enjoyed a rare offensive outburst in a 9-4 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Villar contributed three...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets score nine in win over Nationals

Coming off a 2-11 stretch against the Dodgers and Giants that basically ended their season, the Mets entered this series against the lowly and decimated Nationals in their lowest point of the season. They lost the first game of the series, making things look even more dire than they had, but an uplifting win Saturday night helped get some good feelings back that they looked to carry into in the rubber game of the series.
MLBNew York Post

The fascinating Javier Baez question Mets will have to answer

The minute the Mets traded for Javier Baez a few heartbeats before the trading deadline, I knew who I wanted to talk to. He is a Guy Who Knows Things, a GWKT, he has spent some time inside and outside organized baseball for many years, much of it spent watching games in Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City and Milwaukee.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Marcus Stroman Rallies To Help Mets Beat Nationals

Marcus Stroman is not a pitcher who needs to depend on a particular pitch. He likes to adapt; he thrives on much more than the average fastball. His sinker and “split changeup” provide another look into his previous success. In his last seven games, Stroman had 40 IP, 40 H,...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Lindor forces balk, hits 2-run double, Mets beat Nationals

Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double, Javier Báez and Jonathan Villar homered and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-4 Sunday. The Mets took two of three and won a series for the first time since sweeping the Nationals in a three-game set Aug. 10-12.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets escape with 6-2 extra-inning victory over Nationals

The game really should have been in the bag by the time Juan Soto led off the ninth inning for the Nationals. The Mets had been in control all game, but were ahead just 2-0 thanks to a familiar surplus of stranded base runners and untimely strikeouts, leaving closer Edwin Diaz to shut the door.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Luis Rojas’ controversial Edwin Diaz backfires on Mets

First base was open. A hot hitter was at the plate, followed by an ice-cold one. But Luis Rojas didn’t hesitate. The Mets manager had faith in Edwin Diaz. “You always trust your closer right there,” Rojas said. “In a matchup righty-righty, Diaz’s stuff always plays well. He’s not a guy that gets hit around.”
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Mets win sixth straight, get back to .500 and regain hope

Yes, the New York Mets have been bad in the second half, relinquishing a division lead they held onto for months. Yes, as of Saturday morning, they would still be out of the playoffs if the season ended today. But they sure have been playing better as of late and, after defeating the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Friday night, have gotten back to playing .500 ball.
MLBNewsday

Despite controversies, Mets win fifth in a row

The Mets keep making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And keep winning games. It may not be a recipe for success or ultimately get them in the playoffs, but the Mets shook off their latest self-inflicted controversy and beat the Marlins, 4-3, before 23,737 on Thursday night at Citi Field.
MLBstardem.com

Mets win sixth straight despite blowing 9-run lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the New York Mets, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended their winning streak to six by beating the Washington Nationals 11-9 Saturday to open a split doubleheader on Saturday. Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets...
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets win fourth straight with 4-3 victory over Marlins

Francisco Lindor’s return from the injured list on Aug. 24 meant that someone else on the team was about to lose playing time. At first, it wasn’t entirely clear whom. The trend that quickly emerged was a loss of reps for Dominic Smith, who was out of the Mets’ starting lineup Thursday night at Citi Field for the fourth consecutive game.
MLBYardbarker

Mets' Jacob deGrom Insists That Elbow Ligament Is 'Perfectly Fine'

For the first time in nearly five weeks, Jacob deGrom discussed his elbow injury with reporters on Thursday at LoanDepot park in Miami. "I know what was said, but my ligament is perfectly fine," deGrom said. "I’ve been throwing. So I wouldn’t be throwing if I had a compromised ligament. That’s the plan, to continue to throw and build up and see where we end up. And that’s all I’m going to say."
Baseballbuffalonynews.net

Jazz Chisholm's homer lifts Marlins over Mets

Jazz Chisholm slugged a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday night. The Mets (70-71) led 2-0 until the sixth inning, when Chisholm picked up an RBI fielder's choice grounder. His homer in the eighth was measured at 402 feet, and it was the rookie's 15th long ball of the season.
MLBYardbarker

Aaron Loup Hopes The Mets Re-Sign Him This Winter

When the Mets signed Aaron Loup to a one-year, $3 million deal, it was looked at as a solid move. However, he has gone out there and been the Mets' best and most consistent reliever this season. With his contract set to expire after the 2021 campaign ends, he is...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Alonso homers twice, including 100th, as Mets top Marlins

MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team. Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy