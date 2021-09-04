HS FOOTBALL: McAlester dominates Sallisaw in historic night

McAlester scored a lot of points — but Caity Clark got the loudest ovation from fans.

The senior kicker became McAlester's first female football player to score points in program history as the second-ranked Buffs rolled to a 57-6 win Friday against Sallisaw in the home opener at Hook Eales Stadium.

Clark put her name in the history books at McAlester (2-0) with three extra-point kicks with ease.

"It was exciting. Nerve-wracking, but exciting to finally get to kick," Clark said.

Clark's name was called midway through the third quarter and she rushed out onto the field. After she drilled the first kick, the sideline erupted.

"(My teammates) told me good job, and I got a bunch of high fives after," she laughed.

Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said he was excited to see that new landmark for McAlester, and was especially happy for Clark.

"She did a good job," he said. "I think she was a little nervous, but she did a good job. I'm proud of her."

Clark added extra-point kicks later in the third and another in the fourth to punctuate McAlester's high-scoring night.

Quarterback Trent Boatright connected with Killian Barnes on a short pass in the opening seconds of the second — and Barnes rocketed around any would-be tacklers for 62-yard score.

McAlester held strong on defense to force a field goal try that was deflected.

Junior back Dakota Moton parted through the Sallisaw defense for a score early in the second.

Boatright used a faux handoff to distract the defense and rumbled for a touchdown on the way to a 21-0 halftime lead.

Sallisaw started the second half deep in its own territory — and a high snap went into the Black Diamonds own end zone where Gage Mullins fell on the ball for the score.

That opened the flood gates for the McAlester scoring machine, as Boatright later found Lleyton Bass in wide open for a score midway through the third leading to Clark's first extra-point.

McAlester's Ethan Watkins forced his way into the end zone on the ensuing possession to extend the lead.

Junior back Erik McCarty powered through a defender and shoved him to the turf to take a 50-point advantage.

Sallisaw scored late in the third quarter, but McAlester answered in the form of an 18-yard touchdown for Caden Lesnau — with Clark hitting her third extra-point.

Boatright finished the night 6-of-13 passing for 204 yards and two scores, with Bass and Barnes each earning a touchdown on the receiving end. Ethan Watkins led the way in the ground game with eight carries for 139 yards and two scores, followed by McCarty with nine carries for 83 yards and a score, Boatright with 43 yards and a touchdown, and Moton with 34 yards and a touchdown.

Mazey said he was proud of the way his team performed once again, and wants to see them continue rolling into the next one.

"Our starters haven't given up a touchdown yet, and we hope to continue that trend," he said. "They're doing a good job. Once again, we've got to start a little better...but we'll fix that."

McAlester will next face off on the road against rival Ada on Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.