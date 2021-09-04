CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘FBI’ Teases Three-Part Crossover with New Photos

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“FBI” is going to be part of a massive three-part crossover with two other shows in its franchise to open a new season on CBS. We’re talking a really big splash to get Outsiders excited. An article from TV Insider goes in-depth about “FBI” and its part in the crossover....

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Peregrym
Person
Luke Kleintank
Person
Kellan Lutz
Person
Jeremy Sisto
Person
Heida Reed
Person
Julian Mcmahon
Person
Christiane Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Teases#Tv Insider#Fugitive#Fbi#Cbs#Outsiders#Special Agent#Charge Isobel Castille#Europol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Related
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

FBI: International - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release

“Pilot” – Special Agent Scott Forrester and his Budapest-based FBI fly team head to Croatia, after Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza, FBI) enlists their help to capture an American fugitive who escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl. OA (Zeeko Zaki, FBI) continues with the mission overseas, intent on bringing the fugitive to justice, while Europol agent Katrin Jaeger attempts to help the team secure the necessary support and access from the less-than-cooperative local authorities, in the conclusion of a special three-part crossover event, and the series premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, at a special time, Tuesday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. FBI: INTERNATIONAL moves to its regular 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT time slot on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

FBI - Episode 4.01 - All That Glitters - Press Release

“All That Glitters” – After a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world. Also, Maggie brings Crosby (Kellan Lutz, FBI: MOST WANTED) into the investigation after a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on several Army operations with Crosby, in the first part of a special three-part crossover event and the fourth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s FBI season four kicks off with part one of a special three-part crossover event. FBI: Most Wanted‘s Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz guest star in “All That Glitters” airing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Part two, the FBI: Most Wanted season three premiere, follows at 9pm ET/PT.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘FBI,’ ‘Most Wanted’ & ‘International’: Justice Has No Borders in Crossover Promo (VIDEO)

Tuesdays nights belong to FBI on CBS this fall — and there is a lot going on in the three-show crossover that kicks it all off on February 21. First, on FBI, Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) witness a kidnapping, and Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) warns everyone that the New York Children’s Hospital has been hit with a cyber-attack. “Find the motive, use it to track the hacker down,” Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza) orders.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Executive Producer Reveals Which Real-Life Events Show Will Draw Comparisons To

Dick Wolf lets the headlines inspire his stories. And you’ll probably notice how familiar they are when FBI and its spinoffs premiere later this month. Wolf perfected the plan when he created the Law & Order franchise for NBC. The episodes never felt contrived because the details were all based on real life. And now Wolf is doing the same for CBS and FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. CBS programmed an entire Tuesday night for the shows.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will Law And Order: SVU's Major Cast Departures Lead To Closer Ties With Christopher Meloni's Organized Crime?

Law & Order: SVU is returning for a Season 23 that will hit a major milestone on NBC, but it will do so without two stars who were series regulars as recently as the Season 22 finale. Both Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, who respectively played Detective Kat Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, will not be back as regulars beyond Season 23 premiere night. While that's a sad turn of events for SVU fans, it does make me wonder if closer ties are on the way to the Law & Order: Organized Crime spinoff led by Christopher Meloni.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend. The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Ziva and DiNozzo Going to Reunite for Epic Season 19 Comeback?

“NCIS” fans have long-term memories. A lot of them wonder if Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo are going to reunite this season. Well, let’s take a look at the actors themselves first. Cote de Pablo, who played David, and Michael Weatherly, who played DiNozzo, have not been on the show for a period of time. “NCIS” is a CBS show where their characters are remembered by fans.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Cote De Pablo Quit NCIS Only Days Before Filming

On August 12, CBS released the trailer for Season 19 of "NCIS" and the first season of the highly anticipated spin-off "NCIS: Hawaii." The official "NCIS" Twitter account posted the 19-second (coincidence?) clip featuring Mark Harmon, the star of the mother show, and Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the new "Hawaii" spin-off.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death finally confirmed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams’ official cause of death has been released by Canada’s BC Coroners Service — over a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020. According to the coroner’s report, exclusively obtained by The Post Wednesday, the late star died from an "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)" and was classified as "accidental."

Comments / 0

Community Policy