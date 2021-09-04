CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Spanish teen Alcaraz upends No. 3 Tsitsipas in 5 at US Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Tacoma News Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil now, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has exhibited enough promise and precociousness to make people think he eventually could succeed Rafael Nadal as Spain’s top tennis player. On Friday at the U.S. Open, with a dramatic five-set victory over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz showed why he’s been getting so much attention already.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Ashe
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Spanish#Canadian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisSacramento Bee

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It's the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TennisTacoma News Tribune

On 9/11, US Open runner-up says New York gave her strength

Leylah Fernandez had been listening to New Yorkers, and now she wanted them to hear her. They had wildly supported her across two memorable weeks of tennis, a time she had called “magical.”. And when it was over, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Fernandez needed them...
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Men's Semifinals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Three of the top four seeds in the men's singles bracket advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 U.S. Open. Novak Djokovic faces off against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev clashes with 12th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic will be under the most pressure of the...
TennisWTOP

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men’s semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men’s doubles final and the women’s doubles semifinals are also on Friday’s schedule.
TennisUS News and World Report

The Latest: Zverev Takes First Set From Djokovic at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Alexander Zverev has won the first set against Novak Djokovic, who will have to come from behind for a fourth straight match at the U.S. Open. Zverev took the lead when Djokovic double-faulted in the...
Indian Wells, CAcoachellavalley.com

2021 BNP Paribas 1st Fall Edition of Tennis Paradise

World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, Surging Stars Medvedev, Sabalenka, Zverev, Andreescu and Teenage Phenoms Alcaraz, Fernandez, Gauff Ready for Center Stage in the Desert. The BNP Paribas Open, to be held October 4 – 17, 2021 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, released its player entry lists...
TennisPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic matches Roger Federer in...

With an eviable physical condition and a champion's mental strength, especially in long games at the best of 5 sets, Novak Djokovic continues to write pages of tennis history with his incredible performances shown on the court in the most prestigious and significant tournaments. The Serbian has not lost a...
Tennisdailynewsen.com

Djokovic wins Berrettini at Open

There is no opponent too strong or any other possibility that could be at stake. At least not yet. He's now just two wins away of the first calendar year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic lost the first set to No. 9 Flushing Meadows for the third...
Tennisspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Djokovic evens US Open semifinal at a set apiece

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are tied at one set apiece in their U.S. Open semifinal. After Zverev won the first set 6-4, when Djokovic never held a break point, the No. 1 seed broke...
TennisTacoma News Tribune

Facts, figures about Djokovic’s bid for calendar-year Slam

Novak Djokovic plays Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Here is a look at some facts and figures about Djokovic and his pursuit of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 and a men's-record 21st career major championship:. Age: 34 (born May 22, 1987)
Tennistalesbuzz.com

Daniil Medvedev tops Felix Auger-Aliassime in semis

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
New York City, NYtheScore

Medvedev downs Auger-Aliassime to reach 2nd US Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy