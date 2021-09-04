CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SV schools to be closed until Thursday

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Symmes Valley school district announced on Thursday that schools there would close for three days because of the high level of COVID-19 cases. “Due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases we currently have, and staffing concerns, and in conjunction with the absence rates we have seen due to quarantines, students will not be reporting to school (Friday), Tuesday, or Wednesday,” a message posted to Facebook read. “In-person instruction will resume next Thursday, September 9th , when we expect to begin seeing our attendance numbers improve.”

