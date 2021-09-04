Hurricane-hit city coping 'the New Orleans way'
Restaurants around New Orleans have been cooking and giving away food, others with chain saws have been helping out neighbors who need debris cleared. Power should be restored to New Orleans by the middle of next week, utility officials said Friday, and sheriff's deputies warned people returning to communities outside the city to come equipped like survivalists because of the lack of basic services in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
