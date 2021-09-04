Editorial: School COVID confusion — a Sandy mom’s firsthand account

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily/Editorial) — News of the death of a Utah school girl, between the ages of 15 and 17, from COVID-19, no doubt has parents all over Utah worried that it might happen to their child. The Utah State Legislature and Gov. Cox passed the law saying mask mandates are not allowed in schools, and when I asked a school official about some Utah COVID policies, I couldn’t get a straight answer. It is clear to me that Utah schools are being forced to straddle a line between politics and the realities of the deadly coronavirus.