Tunnel Hill, GA

North Murray wins opener in wild one over Northwest

By Ryan Anderson
Posted by 
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 8 days ago
TUNNEL HILL -- In a game defined by offense through three quarters -- 61 total points scored -- it was North Murray High School's defense pitching a fourth-quarter shutout that enabled the Mountaineers to steal a 31-30 road victory over Northwest Whitfield Friday.

"Our defense came out in the second half and played well," holding the Bruins to eight points after halftime, said North Murray's head coach Preston Poag. "We have a lot to work on -- we could've had three or four more interceptions if we could hang onto the ball -- but it was an important win for us."

Last year, Northwest came into Chatsworth and claimed a 20-7 win, which "left a sour taste in our mouths," said junior Jadyn Rice, who had two receiving touchdowns Friday. "We had to finish the job."

Rice, who had limited varsity experience prior to this season, "was big tonight," Poag said. "He's a fast runner and a playmaker, and Seth Griffin played great, too."

Griffin, the junior quarterback who threw for three scores Friday and ran for one, also made the game-clinching interception on the final play as a defensive back. Northwest had driven to North Murray's 45 with six seconds remaining, but Griffin's pick sealed the deal.

Griffin also started the scoring, leading his offense on a four-play, 65-yard drive to open the game that required only 72 seconds. He culminated the march by connecting with Judson Petty for a 27-yard score.

The Bruins, however, needed only 2:18 to answer, charging 68 yards to tie the game on a 9-yard touchdown run by Adrian Reyes, and they took the lead on a successful two-point conversion when Braxton Floyd hit Jase Talley. They increased the margin to eight when Hudson Gray hauled in Owen Brooker's pass and broke a pair of tackles to gallop down the sidelines for a 41-yard score with 4:44 remaining in the opening quarter.

Northwest extended the margin early in the second quarter, when Ray Morrison outran two Mountaineer defenders to get open on a corner route, and Brooker put the ball precisely where it needed to be. Grant Holder's extra point made it 22-7.

However, the Mountaineers struck in just one play, as Rice caught a 10-yard pass from Griffin, broke two tackles, and outran everyone for a touchdown with 6:15 remaining before halftime.

"I just wanted to play my role and do what I had to do when I got my chances," Rice said. "I think Seth and I are getting our tight connection."

North Murray looked to be going in for another score late in the half, but Griffin fumbled at the 10 of Northwest, and Isaiah Foster recovered.

"We had too many turnovers tonight, so we're going to work on ball security," Poag said. "There's a lot we have to do to get ready for Ringgold" next week.

The Bruins gave that gift right back when Brooker threw it to North Murray's Liam Rogers, but quick thinking and brute strength by Gray allowed him to wrestle the ball away from Rogers and keep it in the home team's possession. They took that lead into halftime, but Northwest fumbled on their first two plays from scrimmage -- the first, when Brooker was clobbered from his blindside by Devin Hunte -- resulting in an Owen Hannah 28-yard field goal and then a Griffin touchdown run from a yard out that put the visitors on top 24-22.

After another North Murray fumble, Brooker ripped off a 10-yard run and then a 9-yard touchdown run to reclaim the lead for the Bruins. Brooker then connected with Gray for two-points, making the score 30-24. Rice, however, made an acrobatic, bobbling grab for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:36 left in the third quarter to tie the game, and Hannah's extra point provided the ultimate winning margin.

"I bobbled it a little bit, but I knew I had it," Rice said with a beaming grin. As for his first score, throwing short hitch patterns was part of North Murray's game plan, and then "I broke it free."

North Murray, which reached the playoffs last season and finished with a 6-4 record, was idle this season's first two weeks, but will have their home opener next Friday against Ringgold, a Region 6-3A foe. The Bruins, who are 1-2 with their two losses coming by one point Friday and in triple overtime the first week of the season, will host Chattooga.

