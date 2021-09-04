Gallagher scores on both sides of ball to boost Radnor
MIDDLETOWN — Will Gallagher played outside last week. This week, the Radnor High senior stayed inside when it was playtime. Gallagher caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter as an inside linebacker, then grabbed scoring strikes from his tight end position in the third and fourth quarters to help visiting Radnor open its Central League schedule with a 35-7 victory over Penncrest at Louis Scott Stadium Friday night.papreplive.com
