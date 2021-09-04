Chardon holds on for thrilling win over Youngstown Ursuline

The Chardon football team christened its new field turf and scoreboard in a Sept. 3 game with Youngstown Ursuline. The Hilltoppers did so in heart-stopping fashion. After building a 33-0 lead in the second quarter, Chardon gave up 27 unanswered points. But a Nathan Tager field goal and a late interception by Leo Colombi stopped the proverbial bleeding to allow the Hilltoppers to take a 36-27 victory in front of more than 5,000 fans at Memorial Field.