Allen County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Elk, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Allen; Elk; Greenwood; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Elk, Wilson, western Neosho, Woodson, eastern Greenwood and western Allen Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Gridley to 8 miles southwest of Fredonia. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Humboldt, Yates Center, Thayer, Altoona, Toronto, Hamilton, Buffalo, Fall River, Neosho Falls, Galesburg, Benedict, Climax, Virgil, New Albany, Earlton and Coyville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

