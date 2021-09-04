Shaving Hacks Worth Trying

As our collective shelves grow ever more crowded with essences, spritzes, and serums, it's easy to overlook the humble moisturizer. But this stalwart product is(and always has been) the common denominator in great skin. "Maintaining moisture is essential for a healthy skin barrier, which is the outermost layer of your skin and your body's first line of defense," says Dendy Engelman, M.D., a dermatologist at the Shafer Clinic, in New York City. "And that plays a role in everything, from achieving glowing skin to fighting acne and the signs of aging." Recent research shows that simply applying a basic moisturizer twice a day—that means no bells, whistles, or exotic extracts needed—reduces skin inflammation, which is the cause of pretty much all complexion chaos.
Comments / 0