Shaving Hacks Worth Trying

If there's one consistent piece of beauty advice my 60-year-old mom (who still looks 45) has passed down to me over the years, it's to wear your sunscreen. She never swears, but the one time I remember her doing so, it was when she exasperatedly told me off for irrationally turning down a pump of sunscreen from the tube she carries with her at all times. That's why there's always a row of sunscreen lined up like soldiers on a shelf in my bathroom medicine cabinet, and why it's always the climatic finale to my morning skincare routine.