Chicago, IL

Design competition showcases Thompson Center redesign ideas

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — From a waterpark resort to a public school, seven finalists have been named in a design competition to repurpose a much-maligned state government building in downtown Chicago. State officials are trying to sell the James R. Thompson Center, which was designed by famed architect Helmet Jahn. State officials say the 17-story curved-glass structure that opened in 1985 is inefficient and requires hundreds of millions of dollars worth of repairs and updates to keep it running. Illinois officials are seeking bids for a developer and have not committed to any preservation ideas.

