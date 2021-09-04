Hunt fills board vacancy at IVCC

OGLESBY – William “Bill” Hunt of Oglesby was appointed to fill a nearly two-year vacancy on the Illinois Valley Community College board by trustees at a special meeting Thursday night. Hunt was elected three times to the Mendota City Council between 2008 and 2020 and served as finance chairman and vice mayor. Now retired, Hunt was United Airlines’ Operations Manager at O’Hare International Airport and earlier Director of Logistics for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He served in aviation logistics and transportation for the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1986.