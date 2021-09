In 2017, Dennis Smith Jr. was the No. 9 overall pick of the Mavericks. He went on to have a strong rookie season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists a game and making the All-Rookie team. However, since then, in stops in New York and Detroit, he has struggled to find that same groove — or any groove — so much so that the Pistons did not extend a qualifying offer at the end of his rookie contract, and Smith became an unrestricted free agent.