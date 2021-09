Hunter Renfroe has been a nice find for the Boston Red Sox, but does that mean they should get him signed to an extension?. As the Boston Red Sox try to stay in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, Wednesday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays to avoid a three-game sweep was important in the big picture. It was also a bit of a star turn for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who accounted for all of Boston’s offense in the game with a two-run homer and ended the game with a fantastic throw.