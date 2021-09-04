Q & A: Gaston Rivero on Young Artists, Career Development, Mentors & Oper Leipzig

August 30, 2021, 11:01 PM · For just about five years now, I've been listening to the BBC Proms concerts online while going for walks. It's always been a wonderful way to get inspired for all kinds of music-making. Last year, due to the pandemic, they used half the season to share archived concerts, and the other half for audience-less concerts. This year, they were finally able to welcome audiences back to Royal Albert Hall, albeit smaller audiences than usual and smaller orchestras spread across the arena. Still, the biggest thing I have heard this season is the musicians' happiness at finally having an audience there - nothing will ever replace live music! I'm always so thankful I can listen across the pond on my phone, but one day, when travel becomes a less-scary thing again, I hope to travel to London myself one summer to experience one of these concerts live myself.