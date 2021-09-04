Today in History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News
 8 days ago

Today is Saturday, Sept. 4, the 247th day of 2021. There are 118 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 4, 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used Arkansas National Guardsmen to prevent nine Black students from entering all-white Central High School in Little Rock.

On this date:

In 1781, Los Angeles was founded by Spanish settlers under the leadership of Governor Felipe de Neve.

In 1862, during the Civil War, Confederate forces led by Gen. Robert E. Lee began invading Maryland.

In 1893, English author Beatrix Potter first told the story of Peter Rabbit in the form of a “picture letter” to Noel Moore, the son of Potter’s former governess.

In 1944, during World War II, British troops liberated Antwerp, Belgium.

In 1969, the Food and Drug Administration issued a report calling birth control pills “safe,” despite a slight risk of fatal blood-clotting disorders linked to the pills.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz won a seventh gold medal at the Munich Olympics in the 400-meter medley relay.

In 1974, the United States established diplomatic relations with East Germany.

In 1998, Internet services company Google filed for incorporation in California.

In 1999, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a breakthrough land-for-security agreement during a ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

In 2006, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, 44, died after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers died at a New York hospital at age 81, a week after going into cardiac arrest in a doctor’s office during a routine medical procedure.

In 2018, Amazon became the second publicly-traded company to reach $1 trillion in market value, following closely behind Apple.

Ten years ago: Jerry Lewis was conspicuously absent from the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 46th annual Labor Day weekend telethon, having hosted the previous 45 broadcasts; the MDA had announced earlier that Lewis had “completed his run” as national chairman and that he would not be appearing on the telethon.

Five years ago: Elevating the “saint of the gutters” to one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors, Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa, praising her radical dedication to society’s outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the “crimes of poverty they themselves created.”

One year ago: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted “fundamental humanitarian protections.” Americans headed into the Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back. At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Office of Management and Budget cracked down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions; agencies were told to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 79. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan (yahn) Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 72. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 61. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 52. Actor Noah Taylor is 52. Actor Ione (eye-OH’-nee) Skye is 51. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 47. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 46. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 46. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 44. Actor Wes Bentley is 43. Actor Max Greenfield is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 41. Singer Beyonce (bee-AHN’-say) Knowles is 40. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 39. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (NEE’-lah peh-KAYR’-ehk) (formerly with The Lumineers) is 35. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 31. Actor Carter Jenkins is 30. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 26.

