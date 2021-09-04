CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's time to rethink the five-day workweek

By Dave Seminara
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty-five years ago this month, President Richard Nixon made front-page news predicting that America was moving toward a four-day workweek. We’re nowhere near Nixon’s goal — and even further from John Maynard Keynes’s 1928 prediction that we’d all be working 15-hour weeks by 2028. But with record numbers of people quitting their jobs during the pandemic in what’s being called the Great Resignation, it’s time for more employers to consider offering their workers a four-day workweek.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Economydailytitan.com

A four-day workweek prioritizes employees' psyche

Groggy corporate employees fueled by sips of espresso endure long shifts until their bodies turn into Jell-O. People are stuck in a cyclical and outdated five-day workweek that causes an imbalance of their work-life responsibilities. Yet, the adoption of the plausible four-day workweek in the United States could soothe overstimulated...
PoliticsPosted by
Time Out

A new bill wants to shorten the American workweek to 32 hours

Feeling burned out at work? You’re not alone. For those who have been working from home during the pandemic (also referred to as 'living at work'), the workdays have seemed to only get longer in the last 18 months. And employees around the country are feeling it – burnouts and mass resignations are at an all-time high. Throw in additional challenges, like affordable and reliable childcare and what's come to be known as 'Zoom fatigue,' and Americans are pretty much fed up with this new life featuring fewer breaks and more time spent Slacking with your boss at odd hours.
WorldPosted by
Simplemost

Scotland Will Try A 4-Day Workweek With No Decrease In Pay

Those of us looking forward to the upcoming three-day weekend — and subsequent four-day workweek that follows Labor Day — might appreciate this bit of news from across the pond. Scotland’s government has confirmed that it will follow through on a pledge to help companies try out a four-day workweek on a trial basis.
EconomyKEDM

Should Remote Work Be A Permanent Option For Employees?

For months, many Americans have gotten used to working from home. But now employers and companies are starting to call out to their employees: It’s time to come back to the office!. But what if you want to stay remote? Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with The Washington Post’s...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

This lawmaker is pushing for a four-day workweek

Representative Mark Takano (D-Calif.) recently introduced a bill into the House which would reduce the standard work week to 32 hours. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Takano explained the rationale behind the bill. “The main problem we're trying to solve with it is the work-life balance,” Takano said....
Labor IssuesWashington Times

Four-day workweek gains traction despite pushback

The long Labor Day weekend could become standard if the four-day workweek catches on. Many U.S. companies are experimenting with a shortened workweek because of pandemic-related concerns, and legislation calling for a 32-hour workweek has been introduced in Congress. “As we consider what work should look like beyond this pandemic,...
EconomyDigiday

Digiday Research: The five-day in-person office workweek is dead

Even with many employers’ (and employees’) fall plans in flux, one thing is clear: The five-day office workweek is dead in the media industry, according to new Digiday+ research. In July, Digiday surveyed 120 professionals working at publishers. Roughly a third, or 38 of the respondents worked for small publishers...
WorldPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scotland Will Soon Begin Trials for Four-Day Work Week

As the pandemic wanes and work-life is poised to return, companies and countries are redefining the normal in a bid to offer better work-life balance and also boost productivity. While companies like Facebook have offered employees an option to work from home permanently, others such as Apple are aiming to mix up workdays by allowing employees to work from home on certain days of the week.
World Economic Forum

This Labor Day we need to rethink the employer-employee compact

In the US over 10 million jobs are unfilled in the wake of the pandemic. This labour shortage signals a shift in employee expectations and aspirations. We must build a new employer-employee compact, fit for the modern workplace. Once upon a time, before the advent of mattress sales and before...
JobsPosted by
KTAR News

Is a 4-day workweek on horizon for US? Don’t hold your breath

There’s a lot of talk right now about a four-day workweek, both globally and here in the United States. In Iceland, over 80% of the workforce now has the four-day workweek as an option, and the concept is catching on. Spain, New Zealand and Japan are giving it a shot, and a California congressman recently introduced legislation to make the four-day workweek happen here at home.
Public HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Reasons Why Remote Work is Not Going Away

Data shows that remote work is a practice that is not going away for the foreseeable future. We show you the research to back this up. The future is always full of uncertainty, and with the explosive growth of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what will happen to the workplace as the world slowly reopens. One thing that remains clear is that the pandemic has changed some things in our world permanently. Remote work is very likely one of those things.
WorldGreatist

Here’s How a Shorter Workweek Test Went in Iceland

Picture this: It’s the Friday after Labor Day weekend. It’s late afternoon. You’re wrapping up the workday, and all of a sudden it hits you — Damn, I LOVE 4-day workweeks. The thought has probably crossed your mind a thousand times: What would life be like if every weekend were...
Public Healthazpbs.org

More people are leaving their 9-5 jobs for freelance work

Full-time workers are increasingly ditching their 9-to-5 jobs for a freelance lifestyle. A recent gallup poll found that 10-million Americans are seriously considering such a change. We talked about it with Wayne Goshkarian, with the Association of Entrepreneurship USA. As the world shut down from the COVID-19 pandemic, more people...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Galt Aims to Disrupt Status Quo with 4-Day Workweek

Galt Pharmaceuticals Co-founder and CEO Barry Patel/Courtesy of Galt Pharmaceuticals. Galt Pharmaceuticals is just a little bit different. With a centralized business model aimed at disrupting the status quo of big pharma, the company recently implemented a 4-day, 36-hour workweek that tilts at a disruption happening across the North American workforce.

