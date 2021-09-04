SF Giants’ Kapler staggers lineup in anticipation of Dodgers bullpen game
That's how manager Gabe Kapler constructed his starting lineup against a Dodgers team which will open with right-hander Corey Knebel, who will serve as an "opener" and hasn't thrown more than 1 2/3 innings in any game this season. Left-hander David Price was originally going to start for the Dodgers, but was scratched with a sore arm. Knebel is 3-0 in 18 games with three saves and two brief starts.www.giants365.com
