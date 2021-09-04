CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants’ Kapler staggers lineup in anticipation of Dodgers bullpen game

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's how manager Gabe Kapler constructed his starting lineup against a Dodgers team which will open with right-hander Corey Knebel, who will serve as an "opener" and hasn't thrown more than 1 2/3 innings in any game this season. Left-hander David Price was originally going to start for the Dodgers, but was scratched with a sore arm. Knebel is 3-0 in 18 games with three saves and two brief starts.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Sf Giants#Sf Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Evan Longoria comes off IL, not in Giants lineup for opener against Dodgers

After the Giants lost infielder Wilmer Flores to the injury list one day earlier, it was even more important they get third baseman Evan Longoria back soon, particularly with the team lined up to face numerous left-handers. Longoria wound up returning from a right finger injury before the key weekend...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: SF Walks Off on Dodgers' Error in 11th Inning

SAN FRANCISCO -- All it took was two days for the Giants to regain sole possession of first place in the National League West. Oh, and a return to that wonderful land known as Torture. The biggest game of the year turned out to be the wildest one of the...
MLBParadise Post

SF Giants, Buster Posey at a crossroads over final 26 games of the season

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants close out a three-game series Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Buster Posey will get the day off. Posey will do so on a high note, going 3-for-4 with the lone out recorded on a line drive snagged by Mookie Betts Saturday night in a 6-1 loss that left the Giants and Dodgers tied for first place in the National League West.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler Impressed By Dodgers’ Max Muncy

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a pivotal three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday that could ultimately determine who wins the National League West. Both teams enter the series opener tied for first place in the division with an 85-49 record. They have been equally matched all year, with each club winning eight times in 16-head-to-head matchups thus far.
MLBMercury News

SF Giants’ win over Dodgers shows why depth has been the difference in 2021

DENVER — It had been four weeks since the last time Steven Duggar was listed on the Giants’ lineup card, but the outfielder never doubted he’d help the club again. “I’ve been mentally preparing to come back from the second that I got optioned,” Duggar said following the Giants’ 6-4 win over the Dodgers on Sunday night. “I was really just trying to turn the page and keep it moving. To get the text from (Kapler) that I’m in there (on Sunday), I was just ready to roll.”
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.
MLBBoston Herald

Craig Kimbrel shines as Red Sox lose to White Sox, 4-3

The stable of arms coming out of the White Sox bullpen is no joke. The Red Sox put up a fight on Friday night, scoring two off Ryan Tepera in the seventh to pull within a run of a team that’s running away with the American League Central. But recently-acquired...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Chris Sale: Boston Red Sox prospect Connor Seabold’s stuff ‘is ridiculous’; Kutter Crawford ‘doesn’t back down’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “I got out-pitched in the minors.”. Red Sox ace Chris Sale was quick to point out that Connor Seabold, Kutter Crawford and Raynel Espinal all pitched better than him during the week he spent with Triple-A Worcester in Moosic, Penn. And he loved every minute watching them dominate Scranton Wilkes-Barre’s lineup.
MLBVacaville Reporter

SF Giants claim pitcher from Dodgers who could help stretched bullpen

DENVER — Right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell is flipping sides in the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. Fewer than 10 days after Los Angeles claimed the reliever off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, Jewell was designated for assignment by the Dodgers and claimed by the Giants. Upon adding Jewell to their 40-man roster, the Giants optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back on the Detroit Tigers bench

The Detroit Tigers will host the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-game series beginning on Friday night and a familiar face will be back in the dugout. That familiar face is Hall of Famer Alan Trammell, who will take the place of George Lombard (positive COVID test) and Josh Paul (close contact), who are both currently away from the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy