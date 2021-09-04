SF Giants’ Kapler staggers lineup in anticipation of Dodgers bullpen game

DENVER — It had been four weeks since the last time Steven Duggar was listed on the Giants’ lineup card, but the outfielder never doubted he’d help the club again. “I’ve been mentally preparing to come back from the second that I got optioned,” Duggar said following the Giants’ 6-4 win over the Dodgers on Sunday night. “I was really just trying to turn the page and keep it moving. To get the text from (Kapler) that I’m in there (on Sunday), I was just ready to roll.”