No. 1 IU soccer sees home streak snapped with loss to Creighton
The top-ranked Indiana men's soccer team saw its stay at the top of the polls come to a crashing halt with a rare homefield loss. Visiting Creighton scored just 61 seconds into the match and added another just over two minutes before halftime en route to a 3-0 win at Armstrong Stadium, the Hoosiers' first regular season loss at home since Oct. 10, 2015, against Ohio State. That is a streak of 43 matches, including eight wins over ranked opponents during the 37-0-6 stretch.www.heraldtimesonline.com
Comments / 0