CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 1 IU soccer sees home streak snapped with loss to Creighton

Herald Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top-ranked Indiana men's soccer team saw its stay at the top of the polls come to a crashing halt with a rare homefield loss. Visiting Creighton scored just 61 seconds into the match and added another just over two minutes before halftime en route to a 3-0 win at Armstrong Stadium, the Hoosiers' first regular season loss at home since Oct. 10, 2015, against Ohio State. That is a streak of 43 matches, including eight wins over ranked opponents during the 37-0-6 stretch.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Bluejays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Bloomington, INHerald Times

Balanced IU basketball 2021-22 schedule features few surprises, manageable stretches

BLOOMINGTON – Mike Woodson’s first Big Ten schedule looks as balanced as any the Hoosiers have drawn in recent memory. The conference’s men’s basketball calendar, which annually prompts Indiana to release its full schedule as well, rolled out via the Big Ten Network on Wednesday afternoon. After the dust had settled on a reveal format that was anything but chronological, IU found itself staring at a December visit from Nebraska to begin Big Ten play, with a trip to Wisconsin shortly to follow.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 4 Ohio State Records Fifth Sweep of Season, Beating VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-0) completed its fifth sweep of the season (25-15, 25-23, 25-17), beating host VCU (4-5) on Saturday morning. Ohio State took an early 5-2 lead in the opening set before VCU came back to tie the set at six and take its lone lead of the set at 7-6. The Buckeyes responded with six-consecutive points on the floor to force a VCU timeout as OSU held a 12-7 lead. The Rams would get no closer than four, 14-10, for the remainder of the first set as the Buckeyes pushed the margin to 18-10 and wrapped up the set with three-straight points. Ohio State took set one by a 25-15 margin on a bad set by the Rams.
Memphis, TNIndiana Daily Student

IU women’s soccer suffers first loss of season, falls 1-0 to Memphis

IU women’s soccer came up short against the University of Memphis 1-0 Sunday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee. The Hoosiers posted a 2-0-1 record through their first three matches. IU had kept all of its previous opponents off the scoresheet, but had a much more demanding test to pass in Memphis...
Memphis, TNIndiana Daily Student

IU women’s soccer falls to Memphis in Sunday matchup

Coming off the heels of a 1-0 victory against the University of Tennessee Thursday, IU women’s soccer returned to action Sunday afternoon with a non-conference matchup against the University of Memphis Tigers in Memphis, Tennessee. The Hoosiers fell 1-0. IU entered the contest coming off a three-game set without conceding...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Oregon: 2021 game preview and prediction

After beating Minnesota 45-31 in Minneapolis last Thursday, Ohio State will return to Columbus this week for their home opener. The Buckeyes will welcome the Oregon Ducks to Columbus in one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season. This will mark the start of the 100th season of football at Ohio Stadium.
Mississippi Statereflector-online.com

Sun Devils snap State's shutout streak

The Mississippi State University and Arizona State University women’s soccer teams matched up in Starkville on Thursday night. MSU entered the match with one home victory under their belt, while the Sun Devils found themselves in Mississippi for their first road game of the 2021-22 season. Free tacos were offered...
Butler, INHerald Times

Joey Maher helps top-ranked and shorthanded IU soccer edge Butler

No Victor Bezerra, no Joe Schmidt, no Ryan Wittenbrink, no problem. Playing without three veteran attacking players, newly-minted No. 1 Indiana got all the offense it needed from center back Joey Maher. Maher's first career goal in the 29th minute lifted the Hoosiers to a 1-0 win over in-state rival...
Bloomington, INiuhoosiers.com

No. 1 Indiana Men’s Soccer Welcomes Creighton

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 1-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (2-0-0) play hosts to the annual adidas/Indiana Credit Union Classic with a total of four games being played on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium over Labor Day weekend. The tournament will open with Ohio State taking on Xavier in a neutral site affair at 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 3. That game will be followed immediately by the top-ranked Hoosiers and the Creighton Bluejays (0-2-0) at 8 p.m. ET.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports digest: SLU men's soccer team blanks Creighton

St. Louis University controlled its game against Creighton and pulled away away for a 4-0 soccer win at Hermann Stadium on Sunday. A.J. Palazzolo, Seth Anderson, John Klein and Daniel Moore scored for the Billikens (2-0), and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made a pair of saves for the shutout. The Billikens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy