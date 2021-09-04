No. 1 IU soccer sees home streak snapped with loss to Creighton

RICHMOND, Va. – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (7-0) completed its fifth sweep of the season (25-15, 25-23, 25-17), beating host VCU (4-5) on Saturday morning. Ohio State took an early 5-2 lead in the opening set before VCU came back to tie the set at six and take its lone lead of the set at 7-6. The Buckeyes responded with six-consecutive points on the floor to force a VCU timeout as OSU held a 12-7 lead. The Rams would get no closer than four, 14-10, for the remainder of the first set as the Buckeyes pushed the margin to 18-10 and wrapped up the set with three-straight points. Ohio State took set one by a 25-15 margin on a bad set by the Rams.