WEST JEFFERSON, BOONVILLE — The Ashe County High School’s boys soccer team kicked off the season with three wins, one loss and one draw since beginning on Aug. 16. On Aug. 16, the Huskies took to a tie against Starmount (3-3), on Aug. 18 they defeated West Wilkes (5-0), on Aug. 23 they took a win against Forbush (4-2), their first loss came on Aug. 25 against West Wilkes (4-2) and their third win came on Aug. 30 against Starmount (4-3).