Overnight Rocheport Bridge construction could impact I-70 traffic

BOONE/COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Beginning next Thursday night, drivers on Interstate 70 will see work-taking place near the Rocheport Bridge as contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation prepare for the construction of the new bridge.

MoDOT contractors will be working to strengthen the shoulders and median primarily during the week.

MoDOT contractors could require intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures between Route BB and Highway 179 interchanges between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through October.

Construction of the new bridge will begin later this fall.

