As Chevy Bolt recall expands, some dealers 'in a world of pain'
Jonathan Bruyn has 50 unsellable Chevrolet Bolts on the lot of his Colma, Calif., dealership lot, and he doesn't know what to do with them. All of them have been recalled for potential battery fire risk, but there's no fix yet for the Bolt EVs and its new larger sibling, the Bolt EUV. Bruyn, the general manager of Stewart Chevrolet, is now at a loss financially and at how to move forward with just 16 sellable vehicles on his lot.www.theday.com
Comments / 0