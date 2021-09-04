CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

As Chevy Bolt recall expands, some dealers 'in a world of pain'

By Kalea Hall, The Detroit News
The Day
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Bruyn has 50 unsellable Chevrolet Bolts on the lot of his Colma, Calif., dealership lot, and he doesn't know what to do with them. All of them have been recalled for potential battery fire risk, but there's no fix yet for the Bolt EVs and its new larger sibling, the Bolt EUV. Bruyn, the general manager of Stewart Chevrolet, is now at a loss financially and at how to move forward with just 16 sellable vehicles on his lot.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#On E#Metro Detroit#Chevy#General Motors Co#The Detroit News#Gm#Lg Energy Solution#Orion Assembly#The News#American#Northwood Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Bowling Green, KYPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Revealed! 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Total Production Number

It's been an interesting ride so far for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The first-ever mid-engined Vette got off to a rocky production start nearly two years ago because of what turned into a five-week-long UAW strike that affected all of General Motors. And then the coronavirus pandemic struck and everything changed for the worst. Over the past year and a half, Chevy and other automakers have faced factory shutdowns, supplier issues (including the semiconductor chip shortage), and various other hurdles. Despite all of that, 2021 Corvette model year production actually improved over the previous year.
CarsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Ford and Chevy Halt Production of Popular Pickup Trucks

If you're in the market for a new truck, you've likely considered a Chevy Silverado or a Ford F-150 as possible choices. Yesterday, those two automakers had to shut down plants the manufacture the popular pickup trucks. The reason? The global shortage on computer chips is getting worse. The Associated...
Kokomo, INgmauthority.com

GM Stockpiling Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Pickups At Old Kokomo Plant

Last year, amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, General Motors transformed its electronics components plant in Kokomo, Indiana into a ventilator production facility as part of a contract with Ventec. Now the automaker is using the Kokomo facility for yet another side project, this time storing built-shy Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks in the 2.6 million square foot plant’s sprawling parking lot.
CarsCleanTechnica

Chevy Bolt’s Battery Issues Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For General Motors

When I read this brilliant article by Paul Fosse on why the new BYD Dolphin will convince millions to go electric, my first thought was, hmm, the Dolphin could actually be the new Corolla. The Toyota Corolla has been an unprecedented success because it is an affordable compact/subcompact car made for the masses. The Toyota Corolla is available all over the world and has been one of the top selling vehicles globally for decades. There really isn’t an electric version of this type of car yet — a vehicle that is produced en masse for the masses.
CarsPosted by
Reuters

GM's pickup money machine gets a technology tuneup

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co will give its best-selling Chevrolet Silverado large pickup truck models a makeover next spring to fix competitive shortcomings that have left Chevy in third place in one of the most lucrative vehicle market segments in the world. Catching up with rival trucks from Stellantis...
CarsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

GM recalling another 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars

General Motors is recalling another 73,000 Bolt EV and EUV electric vehicles in the United States and Canada for a problem that could cause the vehicles to catch fire. GM had earlier announced that the recall would cost $800 million, but that was before the recall was expanded to cover all remaining Bolt vehicles. The recall is now expected to cost an additional $1 billion.
Economyktwb.com

GM recalling 73,000 Bolt EVs at cost of $1 billion, halts sales

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Friday it will recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion to address fire risks and indefinitely halt sales over the battery issue. The massive recall comes as GM is aggressively moving to ramp up electric vehicle...
Carstheweeklydriver.com

Another GM shock: All Chevy Bolts have been recalled

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. Every Chevy Bolt ever made dating to 2017 has now been recalled after 73,000 vehicles were added to the list because of potentially defective battery modules. The latest recall includes 73,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada from 2019 through...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Every Single 2019-2022 Chevy Bolt Has Now Been Recalled

The recall over battery fires now includes brand new models still sitting on dealer lots. Since the issue first surfaced in 2020, battery fires in the Chevrolet Bolt have become a serious thorn in GM's side. Initially concerning vehicles built for the 2017 to 2019 model years, GM spent a full $800 million last quarter dealing with the recall. The problem is only set to worsen, however, with GM just announcing it will extend the recall further. In addition to the remaining 2019 production, every Bolt EV and EUV from 2020 to the 2022 model year has been added to the list.
CarsDetroit Free Press

Frustrated Chevy Bolt owners want their money back after massive recall

Nathan Gardner loved his 2019 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle when he bought it three years ago, but now it sits outside his home "like a firebomb," he said. He wants General Motors to buy it back. So do Bolt owners Wendy Fong, Stan Goldberg and Durham Smith. They find it unsettling to own a vehicle even GM has warned could catch on fire.
CarsWebProNews

GM Extends Bolt Recall to 73,000 Additional Vehicles

GM is voluntarily recalling an additional 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUVs over a fire risk. GM initially issued a recall for the Bolt in November 2020 due to a charging issue that could cause the high-voltage battery pack to catch fire. GM then issued a warning a month ago over reports that at least two Bolts caught on fire despite being fixed in the initial recall.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM Will Replace Every Last Cell in Recalled Bolt EVs

The automaker has elected to replace all the lithium-ion modules in recalled vehicles, whether they appear faulty or not. GM has not had the strongest of starts to the electric vehicle era. Despite getting out ahead of many of its competitors, some of its early attempts at EVs have struggled to find a foothold in the marketplace. Even worse, its mainstream Chevrolet Bolt EV has faced serious battery issues. It's led to dangerous fires in customer vehicles and a recall effort that's cost over $800 million to date. GM has now decided it will replace batteries in the recalled vehicles down to the last cell, aiming to put the problem to bed once and for all, reports Detroit Free Press.
EconomyTruth About Cars

GM Upset With Battery Supplier, Expands Bolt Recall Again

On Friday, General Motors announced that its recall of the Chevrolet Bolt would result in a loss of $1 billion. But only after it expanded the campaign to encompass every electric vehicle it has produced. Rather than a single $800-million defect requiring fire-prone models to come back for repairs, GM is now confronting two problems and including Bolts (and Bolt EUVs) from 2019 onwards. The automaker has said this will necessitate an additional billion-dollar financial setback.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

GM’s Troubles with Bolt EV Grow as it Recalls 73K More Vehicles

General Motors’ problems with the Chevrolet Bolt EV keep expanding, the company announcing late Friday it’s including an additional 73,000 vehicles in the recall. The new models include the 2019 cars not included in the first action as well as all of the 2020-2022 EVs. A defect in the battery can cause the vehicles to catch fire. The company already recalled more than 69,000 2017-2019 models for the problem — at a cost of about $800 million to replace the batteries.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

GM Now Recalling Every Chevy Bolt Ever Made To Fix Possible Fire Risk

General Motors will replace battery modules in every Chevrolet Bolt it's built thus far, a move that will cost the automaker well over $1 billion all total. GM says the expansion of its previous Bolt recall for a potential fire risk is voluntary and done out of an abundance of caution. The expansion now includes 2020 - 2022 models as well as select 2019 models not previously covered. The Bolt EUV crossover is also part of the recall.
EconomyTexarkana Gazette

Amid Bolt recall, GM halts Orion Assembly

The massive global recall of all Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs has prompted General Motors to shutter the plant that makes the vehicles until Sept. 6. GM had idled Orion Assembly, the plant where it assembles the Bolt EVs and EUVs, this week due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips used in a variety of car parts. The shortage is impacting the entire auto industry with GM and others having to idle plants, reduce shifts or partially build vehicles until more chips are available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy