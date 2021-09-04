As Chevy Bolt recall expands, some dealers 'in a world of pain'

The automaker has elected to replace all the lithium-ion modules in recalled vehicles, whether they appear faulty or not. GM has not had the strongest of starts to the electric vehicle era. Despite getting out ahead of many of its competitors, some of its early attempts at EVs have struggled to find a foothold in the marketplace. Even worse, its mainstream Chevrolet Bolt EV has faced serious battery issues. It's led to dangerous fires in customer vehicles and a recall effort that's cost over $800 million to date. GM has now decided it will replace batteries in the recalled vehicles down to the last cell, aiming to put the problem to bed once and for all, reports Detroit Free Press.