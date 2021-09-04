CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Changed Review

By Bryan Kristopowitz
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(check out the rest of the cast here) The Changed, a new low budget sci-fi thriller from director Michael Mongillo, is a nifty mashup of Invasion of the Body Snatchers and just about any siege movie where a group of people have to band together to figure out how to fight off an encroaching evil. While the movie could use a little more action, The Changed does feature an unsettling performance from modern horror icon Tony Todd and an invasion premise that will creep you the hell out. That’s what happened to me.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Foley
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Tony Todd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Changed Review#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesThrillist

The Ending of the New 'Candyman' Brings Back a Familiar Face

Nia DaCosta's reboot ends with a nod to the 1992 original movie. This post contains spoilers for Candyman. For as long as we've known there's been a new Candyman movie on the horizon, those who were familiar with Bernard Rose's 1992 original wondered: Would Tony Todd be back to reprise his role as the titular slasher, aka Daniel Robitaille? In the final moments of Nia DaCosta's sequel-slash-reboot, that question is answered. The last line of dialogue in the film belongs to a de-aged version of Todd, who emerges floating and surrounded by bees.
MoviesPosted by
TIME

Candyman Teases Out New Relevance From a ‘90s Horror Classic

Sometimes a movie arrives at just the right time, as if it were reading society’s collective mind. Candyman , directed by Nia DaCosta , and written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, is one of those movies, a story rippling with ideas that many thinking people are already grappling with—or at least have finally become aware of.
MoviesGamespot

Malignant Review: A Gory, Silly, Entertaining Horror Homage

Few directors get to create even one successful movie franchise--but James Wan has so far managed three. Wan kickstarted the Saw series back in the early 2000s with Leigh Whannel, and a decade later the pair created the spooky Insidious movies. Wan's 2013 blockbuster The Conjuring gave him the biggest success of his career to that point and has since spawned an entire interconnected universe. Since then Wan has gone on to make blockbusters such as Fast 7 and Aquaman, but for many fans, horror remains the genre with which he is most closely associated.
MoviesNME

‘Halloween Kills’ first reviews: “A textbook ‘Halloween’ movie”

The first reviews for Halloween Kills have been released following its debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Halloween Kills is the second chapter in director David Gordon Green’s trilogy following 2018’s Halloween, which acted as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic. The film brings back Jamie...
MoviesComicBook

Candyman: Here's How the New Sequel Connects to the Original Films

The original trilogy of Candyman films, inspired by the Clive Barker short story "The Forbidden," all featured Tony Todd as the titular character, with the announcement that filmmaker Nia DaCosta was developing a new entry into the series immediately igniting questions among fans about how the new film would connect to its predecessors. With Todd himself initially noting that he wasn't involved in the project, some fans assumed it would be an entirely fresh start for the mythology, only for the project to earn descriptions like "spiritual sequel," confirming it wasn't a remake of the source material. With Candyman now landing in theaters, fans have a better idea of how it fits into the overall mythology of the series.
MoviesGamespot

Candyman Reboot Trailer Goes Behind-The-Scenes With New Footage

A new promotional video for Candyman has been released. The sequel to the classic 1992 horror movie of the same title hits theaters on August 27. The new video features short interviews with director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele, as well as some new footage from the movie. Peele explains that Candyman is an important figure because Black audiences didn't have their own horror villain like Freddy or Jason until the first film was released, while DaCosta explains that the themes of Candyman are, sadly, as relevant today as they were back in the early '90s. Check it out below:
MoviesComicBook

Don't Breathe 2 Star Brendan Sexton III on Joining the Franchise and Earning Scars on Set

A key component of the original Don't Breathe is that the main character, Stephen Lang's "Blind Man," was a conflicted character who the audience somewhat rooted for, but had carried out some truly heinous acts, establishing a tone for the series that no characters we pure good or pure evil. With Don't Breathe 2 continuing to explore the adventures of this Blind Man, Brendan Sexton III joined the series as Raylan, another character with a mysterious past who the audience is left to wonder whether to root for or against. This marks only the latest complex character Sexton has played, as he has a history of delivering these compelling and complicated characters. Don't Breathe 2 is in theaters now.
MoviesGamespot

Review Roundup For Dune

The long-awaited new movie adaptation of Dune his theaters and HBO Max in October, and the reviews are in. The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin, and is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049, Arrival). The film is adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Candyman: 6 Things To Remember About The Character Ahead Of The New Movie

When people think of horror movies from the ‘80s, their minds undoubtedly jump to the likes of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pinhead, and, if they’re one of the cool kids, Ash from the Evil Dead movies. But if we’re talking ‘90s horror, then I think it’s safe to say that the two leading icons from the Bill Clinton era were Ghostface from the Scream series, and Candyman, from the, er, Candyman series.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

The “Dune” Reviews Have Arrived

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” held its world premiere in Venice to a seven-minute standing ovation, rapturous social media response, and strongly positive reviews – though there’s some definite divisive reactions there. One thing is for sure though, the reviews all indicate the adaptation is massive in both scale and scope and...
TV Seriesstarwarsnewsnet.com

Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Episode Sixteen – ‘Kamino Lost’

It is done! The grand finale of The Bad Batch is now out on Disney Plus, and we are here to discuss it. Today’s episode, titled Kamino Lost, was the second part of last week’s episode, which ended with our heroes trapped under the ruins of the Kamino facility after it was bombarded by the Empire. Episode sixteen promised to bring to a close this season’s arc, which started with Crosshair, one of the members of the gang at the beginning, changing sides — the last we saw of him was a kind of different character, who may be rethinking his loyalty and even his entire self.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 casts the Candyman as Venom

Spider-Man 2 will star Candyman actor Tony Todd as the role of Venom. Todd is best known for portraying the horror movie villain in all four films in the Candyman series – the 1992 original, 1995’s Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, 1999’s Candyman: Day of the Dead and the 2021 sequel (simply titled Candyman) currently in cinemas.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy