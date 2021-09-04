The Changed Review
(check out the rest of the cast here) The Changed, a new low budget sci-fi thriller from director Michael Mongillo, is a nifty mashup of Invasion of the Body Snatchers and just about any siege movie where a group of people have to band together to figure out how to fight off an encroaching evil. While the movie could use a little more action, The Changed does feature an unsettling performance from modern horror icon Tony Todd and an invasion premise that will creep you the hell out. That’s what happened to me.411mania.com
