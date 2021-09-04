The Changed Review

It is done! The grand finale of The Bad Batch is now out on Disney Plus, and we are here to discuss it. Today’s episode, titled Kamino Lost, was the second part of last week’s episode, which ended with our heroes trapped under the ruins of the Kamino facility after it was bombarded by the Empire. Episode sixteen promised to bring to a close this season’s arc, which started with Crosshair, one of the members of the gang at the beginning, changing sides — the last we saw of him was a kind of different character, who may be rethinking his loyalty and even his entire self.