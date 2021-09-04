CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcaraz, 18, upends No. 3 Tsitsipas at US Open; Osaka out

NEW YORK (AP) -- Until now, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has exhibited enough promise and precociousness to make people think he eventually could succeed Rafael Nadal as Spain's top tennis player. On Friday at the U.S. Open, with a dramatic five-set victory over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz showed why he's been getting so much attention already.

