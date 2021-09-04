Prep football: Brodhead/Juda's offensive steamroller flattens New Glarus/Monticello

BRODHEAD

With Cole Hoesley as the engineer and Gage Boegli shoveling the coal, the Brodhead/Juda Express kept on chugging down the line Friday night.

Hoesley, a senior quarterback, threw for two touchdowns and Boegli, a senior running back, ran for two more scores as the Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) opened league play with a 54-14 victory over New Glarus/Monticello.

Blake Matthys added two rushing touchdowns for the winners, and Hoesley converted three extra-point kicks and threw a two-point conversion pass. Both of Hoesly's touchdown passes went to Gunner Boegli, covering 30 and 34 yards.

The Cardinals racked up 421 yards of offense, 297 of them on the ground, and Boegli converted five of six passes. Joe Lohmar and Brady Rosheisen also ran for Brodhead/Juda touchdowns.

New Glarus/Monticello (0-3, 0-1) was held to 249 yards, though quarterback Max Marty threw for 205 yards and a score. Marty also had three passes intercepted, by Matthys, Mason Kammerer and Marcus McIntyre.

BRODHEAD/JUDA 54,

NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 14

New Glarus/Mont;7;0;7;0;—;14

Brodhead/Juda;21;21;6;6;—;54

Scoring: BrJ--Blake Matthys 2 run (kick failed). BrJ--Gage Boegli 2 run (Joe Lohmar pass from Cole Hoesley). NGM--Layton Mihlbauer pass from Max Marty (Eli Zimmerman kick). BrJ--Gage Boegli 3 run (Hoesley kick). BrJ--Gunner Boegli 30 pass from Hoesley (Hoesley kick). BrJ--Gunner Boegli 34 pass from Hoesley (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Blake Matthys 3 run (kick failed). BrJ--Lohmar 5 run (Hoesly kick). NGM--Jackson Eyler 7 run (Zimmerman kick). BrJ--Brady Rosheisen 13 run (run failed).

Statistics: First downs--NGM 11, BrJ 17. Rushing—NGM 22-44; BrJ 41-297. Yards passing—NGM 205; BrJ 124. Passes—NGM 30-18-3; BrJ 6-5-0. Fumbles-lost--NGM 1-1; BrJ 1-1. Penalties-yards--NGM 4-31; BrJ 6-65.