Central Valley rides 'roller coaster week' to 58-35 win over Blackhawk

ALLISON PARK — Zack Hayward wouldn’t want it any other way. These are the nights his kids will remember. These are the lessons that will stick with them for years to come. The fourth-year Blackhawk High School head coach knows his responsibility extends far beyond teaching his players the game of football. He hopes to mold young men who are just as admirable off the gridiron as they are on it. So, even though Friday night didn’t deliver the outcome he and the WPIAL Class 4A Cougars wanted — an 18-17 Week 2 loss to the Class 3A North Catholic Trojans in dramatic fashion — he is certain his team is better for it.