WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Air Force Materiel Command is adding on a new role as the designated Servicing Major Command for the U.S. Space Force. Recently the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force took steps to define AFMC’s role as the designated Servicing MAJCOM for the U.S. Space Force. These actions included a memorandum of understanding providing a strategic overview of support provided to the USSF by the USAF. And a programming plan outlining the functional support AFMC will provide to Airmen assigned to USSF who are supporting USSF installations and missions.