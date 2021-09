AEW's card for All Out was loaded from beginning to end, but one of if not the most anticipated match of the evening was easily the in-ring return of CM Punk. Punk made his long-awaited return to wrestling at AEW Rampage's The First Dance, and over the past few weeks has made a number of promos and in-ring appearances, but his first match is happening tonight at All Out against Darby Allin. Now the time has come for Punk's first match in 7 years, and after they both got to the ring and Punk chants were finished, it was time to get to work and have a match.