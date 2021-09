Northrop Grumman has officially unveiled a new autonomous aircraft for the Air Force, called the Model 437. This unmanned “loyal wingman” hopes to aid them in the search for the next-generation of drones that could accompany manned planes into battle. This stealthy combat drone boasts a 3,000 mile range and is based on the Model 401, which is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney Canada JT15D-5D engine. Read more for additional pictures and a bonus video on military drones.