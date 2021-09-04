Samsøe & Samsøe Crafts Chic Outdoor Gear With Nordisk

In the past year, the world has operated on a different frequency, but outdoor gear makers have hardly slowed down. Instead, companies are breaking into new categories, reimagining what their modern classics can be and refining designs to create equipment that’s innovative and intuitive. Among the results: hiking packs that haul heavy loads without slowing you down, an e-bike that makes shredding trails practically effortless, and some of the most comfortable, ultralight backpacking gear we’ve tested. ¶ Our test team got their hands on the most promising standouts and rigorously evaluated it all on trails, on roads, and at camp. Through this real-world testing and some head-to-head comparisons, they determined which new products lend performance advantages. Whether you’re building your kit or replacing worn-out equipment, this gear can make your next hike, camping trip, or bike ride easier and more fun.