Samsøe & Samsøe Crafts Chic Outdoor Gear With Nordisk

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArriving as part of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Scandinavian brand Samsøe & Samsøe has joined forces with outdoor label Nordisk to create a collection of stylish accessories for your adventures. “We really felt that there was an urgency in working with the feelings we had when we were creating the...

Outdoors, Scandinavian, Design
Thoughtfully-Designed Furniture

Thoughtfully-Designed Furniture

Shinola has teamed up with Crate & Barrel for a new home decor collaboration that features a variety of furniture pieces and small design objects. The new collection will feature 115 pieces, including clean-lined furniture that is crafted using Forest Stewardship Council-approved American hardwood. By honoring Shinola's luxury quality and continuing Crate & Barrel's lived-in aesthetic, the collection naturally blends the ethos' of both brands. The collection was made with functionality in mind and offers clean-lined, relaxed, and quality-built products that can fit in any living space.
Elegant Modular Outdoor Furniture

Elegant Modular Outdoor Furniture

Living Divani launched its new outdoor furniture collection. The Kasbah collection encourages users to spend time outdoors as the end of the summer quickly approaches. Designed by David Lopez Quincoces, the collection features modular pieces. Elegantly designed, the Kasbah range includes a modular sofa that boasts an informal yet delicate...
Interior DesignInterior Design

Hay Launches Brightly-Colored Furniture and Accessory Collection

Contemporary furniture design studio Muller Van Severen was founded in 2011 by Belgian photographer Fien Muller and sculptor Hannes Van Severen. This summer, cult Danish housewares brand Hay produces Two-Color tables, inspired by the pair’s early investigations into bright colors and synthetic materials. “We wanted a collaboration that would allow us to reach a younger audience through more accessible products,” Muller says of the zeitgeisty partnership. Steel-tube legs meet tabletops in varying shapes and sizes crafted from dyed Valchromat, a through-color wood-fiber composite with a water-resistant surface. As an accompaniment, the couple introduce Arcs, shades that can be used for pendant fixtures or as table lamps, their scalloped silhouettes fabricated from colored or mirror-polished steel. There’s also a similarly shaped Arcs candleholder, in zinc alloy, which comes in two heights and a host of hues.
Shoppingeriereader.com

Copper Carriage Antiques 814 Day Curated Market

Copper Carriage Antiques and Home Decor is hosting its 1st Annual 814 Day Curated Market. With over 25 antique, vintage and curated vendors indoors; food, drinks and music in our courtyard, its sure to be a festive time! Bring the family for a fun filled day of local shopping, crafting, eating and drinking.
Pressed Flower DIY Crafts

Pressed Flower DIY Crafts

Flowers can remind you of Spring even on the darkest days of Winter. They also evoke a sense of relaxation being created by mother nature. You can preserve flowers and use them to make projects for home decor. Here are some ideas. Bring an Old Chair to Life With Pressed...
RelationshipsPosted by
Racine County Eye

A Barrel of Fun: Apple-Themed Crafts for Kids

There’s no better way to kick off the fall festivities than by celebrating apple season in September! The whole family can get into the spirit by making apple-themed crafts; use them as home décor, gifts for new teachers and friends, or trinkets to trade at the local fall festival. Here are five of the best crafts that will leave you feeling full of apple-themed fun!
Hikingchainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: REI provides virtual access to outdoor gear experts

REI is connecting customers with on-demand, digital access to one-on-one product tutorials. Thomas Davis, REI virtual outfitting program manager, recently spoke with Chain Store Age about the member-owned, outdoor co-op retailer’s rapidly-growing virtual appointment platform. “Having on-demand access to expertise has always been in REI’s roadmap,” said Davis. “During the...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

The Belt Furniture Collection by Claudio Larcher Design Studio

Designer Claudio Larcher recently released a new furniture collection under his eponymous design studio. Named the Belt Furniture, the collection of perforated metal cabinets is characterized by the pair of belts that run along the sides, with four wheels that allow for movement of each piece of furniture in the space. The belts are used for more than aesthetic reasons. They allow the furniture to be hooked and moved more easily. The cabinets are available in three different sizes in various colors.
Outdoor Experiences

Outdoor Experiences

Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily. The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
Video GamesSiliconera

PlayStation Bag Collection Features Original Graffiti Art, 90s Designs

Japanese retailer MSY will begin selling a collection of PlayStation bags, backpacks, pouches, and wallets starting August 31, 2021. The collection will be released by the GRAPHT GAMING LIFE brand, known for its gaming apparel and accessories. Each piece from the new collection will feature one of three unique redesigns...
Interior DesignHypebae

Hermès Designs Luxe Furniture for New Home Collection

Celebrating texture and the language of materials, Hermès has created a playful yet minimalistic home collection. The range is comprised of standout furniture designs including armchairs, stone tables, table lamps, baskets and more. Highlighting the lineup is the Sillage D’Hermes armchair, which is made of wood coated with cellulose microfibers...
The 40 Best Pieces of Outdoor Gear in 2021

The 40 Best Pieces of Outdoor Gear in 2021

In the past year, the world has operated on a different frequency, but outdoor gear makers have hardly slowed down. Instead, companies are breaking into new categories, reimagining what their modern classics can be and refining designs to create equipment that’s innovative and intuitive. Among the results: hiking packs that haul heavy loads without slowing you down, an e-bike that makes shredding trails practically effortless, and some of the most comfortable, ultralight backpacking gear we’ve tested. ¶ Our test team got their hands on the most promising standouts and rigorously evaluated it all on trails, on roads, and at camp. Through this real-world testing and some head-to-head comparisons, they determined which new products lend performance advantages. Whether you’re building your kit or replacing worn-out equipment, this gear can make your next hike, camping trip, or bike ride easier and more fun.
Dekalb, ILnorthernstar.info

Outdoor Adventures to host used gear sale

DeKALB — Outdoor Adventures will be hosting a “Used Gear Sale” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the NIU Recreation Center, 325 N. Annie Glidden Road. Outdoor Adventures will sell a plethora of used equipment from sporting goods, camping gear, water sports equipment and winter sports gear. The full list of items is available online, and it shows the year the item was purchased, a brief description of the item and the quantity of that item.
Designers & CollectionsInterior Design

Élitis and Studiopepe Collaborate on Archiutopia Outdoor Fabric Collection

Arianna Lelli Mami and Chiara Di Pinto of Milanese multidisciplinary studio Studiopepe join forces with French textile brand Élitis for Archiutopia, an outdoor fabric collection inspired by the radical architecture depicted in Invisible Cities, Italo Calvino’s seminal novel from 1972. The six patterns feature repeating structural elements—stairs, doors, buildings—organized in ever-changing geometries. Argia, for example, looks like a brick wall, Zoe, a vertiginous cacophony of skyscrapers. Despina is more gestural, while Eutropia resembles a city that was never completed. The fabrics, largely solution-dyed polyester blends, are antibacterial, anti-UV, and resistant to chlorine, water, and mold.
cnycentral.com

Saratoga-based 'Shurable' lets you rent gear for the great outdoors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — “Easiest way to explain it - picture Airbnb, literally for outdoor products.”. He's from Saratoga ... And came up with the idea when he wanted to rent a mountain bike but couldn't find one. “Everyone knows what Airbnb is like. Why can't I not create...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Halloween Crafts: Recycled Bottle Cap Spiders

Try out these dollar store Halloween crafts, you can make spider soap!. Keep your little one busy with these Halloween idea like making a spider out of a paper plate. Stay safe this Halloween and light up the night to stay away from spooky things and creepy spiders with this Halloween night light.
HobbiesSeattle Times

Get creative and enjoy the outdoors with these summer crafts

Doing outdoor crafts is a fun way for older adults to be active and stretch their imagination. After spending a long winter indoors, stepping outside to soak up the summer sun and complete some new projects helps you get natural vitamin D and feel a sense of accomplishment. It can also boost your spirits and engage your mind. If you need some ideas, here’s a list of easy outdoor crafts.
Interior DesignBHG

How to Decorate in Organic Modern Style for a Cozy, Uncluttered Home

How to Decorate in Organic Modern Style for a Cozy, Uncluttered Home. With its emphasis on sleek forms and minimal decoration, modern style can sometimes be perceived as cold and uninviting. The aesthetic is clean and highly sophisticated, but it often lacks the warmth that makes interiors feel cozy and welcoming. The solution to this dilemma is organic modernism, a new twist on the style that combines natural materials and colors with modern elements for a warm, elegant look.

Comments / 0

