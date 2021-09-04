CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Middle school teachers of the year

Daily Reflector
 8 days ago

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in middle school education, science and social studies, East Carolina University. WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I always wanted to inspire students to set realistic goals for the future. That it is not about how smart you are, but how hard you are willing to work to achieve your goals. I think the reason that most students fail instead of succeed is that they trade for what they want the most what they want at the moment. As I retire, I hope I have reached a few students and encouraged them to work hard to reach their life goals.

