Europe's Reid excited to tackle Korda sisters at Solheim Cup

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Sep 3, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Mel Reid of Team Europe watches her approach shot on the first hole during the final practice round of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Team Europe rookie Mel Reid said she was thrilled to partner Leona Maguire to take on the unenviable task of facing the "golden pairing" of the Korda sisters of Team USA in the opening match of the foursomes in the Solheim Cup.

Nelly and Jessica Korda, who asked to play together, were unbeaten in the 2019 edition. Since then, world number one Nelly has gone on to win a major plus the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last month.

"I'm excited, it's obviously their golden pairing. There's going to be a huge amount of pressure on them," Maguire told reporters. "Both myself and Mel are fighters, we will give it absolutely everything we have. This is what you prepare for.

"Nelly is the best player in the world right now. To be the best you have to beat the best. These are the matches you look forward to.

"I'm going to take this in my stride. There is really no pressure on us, everybody expects the Kordas to win ... I feel like we can go out there with absolutely nothing to lose."

Europe's Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, who were themselves unbeaten in 2019 with wins in the foursomes and fourball, take on the American duo of Ally Ewing and Megan Khang.

"I'm extremely confident playing with Celine and I know she always has my back. I really enjoy playing with her and couldn't have wished for a better partner in foursomes," Hall said.

Europe's Charley Hull and Denmark's Emily Pedersen take on Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare while Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren are up against Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst.

The Solheim Cup, a biennial team event between Europe and the United States, begins on Saturday at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

