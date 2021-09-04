President Biden’s Domestic Challenges

YAMICHE ALCINDOR: Welcome to the Washington Week Extra. I’m Yamiche Alcindor. We’re continuing our conversation on crises at home. There is a surge in COVID cases, natural disasters ravaging states. There’s the new Texas abortion ban and worries about domestic terrorism – a whole lot to get through. How is the Biden administration prioritizing problems at home? Joining us tonight in studio: Courtney Kube, Pentagon correspondent for NBC News; Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico; and Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today. Thank you so much for being here.