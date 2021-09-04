CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan Evacuees to Fort McCoy Brought ‘Purported’ Child Brides: Report

Cover picture for the articleAdult male Afghan evacuees have brought “purported” child brides to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, according to a report from the Associated Press. That disturbing report comes on the heels of vetting concerns raised by Congressman Tom Tiffany, who said, when he went to Fort McCoy a few days ago, that none of the Afghan evacuees currently there was carrying a special immigrant visa that comes with in-depth vetting.

Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
ImmigrationAOL Corp

DHS monitoring for cases of 'child brides' among Afghan refugees

With U.S. officials seeing “many incidents” of older Afghan men fleeing the country with apparently underage wives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now looking into ways to spot potential cases of human trafficking among the refugees, according to an internal government document obtained by Yahoo News. Reports of “child...
Fort Mccoy, WInews8000.com

Fort McCoy to discontinue Afghan refugee number updates

FORT MCCOY (WKBT) — Fort McCoy will no longer be announcing the specific numbers of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy. Staff from the Monroe County military installation cite Department of Homeland Security policy. DHS is now the lead federal agency for Operation Allies Welcome. As of the most recent available...
Wisconsin Statemadison

Photos: Afghan refugees at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy receive clothing donations

Officials are giving the public another glimpse into the housing of thousands of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Afghans at the military base sifted through piles of clothing donations Tuesday, according to photos provided by the Department of Defense. The department said the new and gently used clothing came from "all around," including from many people in Wisconsin.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Measles Outbreak Among Afghan Refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin

A measles outbreak has occurred among Afghan refugees who recently arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy is one of the military bases housing thousands of Afghan refugees after recent evacuation attempts because of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Due to the infectious nature of the disease, an internal...
Fort Mccoy, WIDaily Telegram

Agencies, nonprofits coordinate donations to aid Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

Efforts are underway to collect donations for Afghan refugees who are currently staying at Fort McCoy, many of whom left Afghanistan with just the clothes on their backs. Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families are coordinating efforts to provide donations for families along with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse and veteran-led nonprofit group Team Rubicon.
Fort Mccoy, WInews8000.com

Watch: Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKBT) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind visited Fort McCoy on Tuesday to see the Afghan refugees currently staying there. Baldwin and Kind were joined by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, State Senators Brad Pfaff and Jeff Smith, and State Reps Katrina Shankland, Jodi Emerson, and Samba Baldeh. The Democrats will tour the facilities and be briefed on Operation Allies Welcome, including operations, planning and medical processing.
Madison, WIonfocus.news

Gov. Evers Announces Donation Opportunities to Support Afghan Evacuees at Fort McCoy

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced opportunities for people hoping to provide essential items to Afghan individuals and families currently staying at Fort McCoy. The effort, coordinated by the Evers Administration through Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, offers an easy way for interested individuals to help those seeking refuge here in the United States.
Politicswfxrtv.com

First group of Afghan evacuees arrive at Fort Pickett Saturday

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — The first arrival of Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett took place Saturday. Due to security reasons, a spokesperson for Fort Pickett told our sister station WRIC-TV they cannot share how many evacuees have arrived and at what time they have arrived. Gov. Ralph Northam said at...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.

