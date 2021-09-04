Afghan Evacuees to Fort McCoy Brought ‘Purported’ Child Brides: Report
Adult male Afghan evacuees have brought “purported” child brides to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, according to a report from the Associated Press. That disturbing report comes on the heels of vetting concerns raised by Congressman Tom Tiffany, who said, when he went to Fort McCoy a few days ago, that none of the Afghan evacuees currently there was carrying a special immigrant visa that comes with in-depth vetting.www.wisconsinrightnow.com
