Video: Ida floodwaters collapse walls of NJ basement, trap family

A small herd of zebras have been living the free range lifestyle in Maryland after breaking out of a private farm — and apparently they cannot be reigned in. “You can’t hunt them down. They’re just too fast, they run, they won’t let you get near them,” Rodney Taylor, chief of Prince George county’s animal services department, told the ABC affiliate WJLA news. “We do have a feeding station set up, and we’re winning their confidence. They are eating there every morning between 2am and 4am.”