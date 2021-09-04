Multiple children have died from COVID-19 in Charlotte County, doctor says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– Dr. Joe Pepe with the Charlotte County Department of Health said COVID-19 is impacting people of all ages. He said the virus affects each person differently.

“We’ve has some fatalities from children I don’t want to talk about specific cases just for privacy reasons,” said Dr. Pepe.

Although Dr. Pepe said there have been child fatalities, he did not share whether or not they had underlying conditions or their ages.

Right now, the Charlotte County School Board does not have a mask mandate in place. Although there is not a mandate, the board is asking the chairwoman to send a memo to families showing support for the health department’s recommendations.