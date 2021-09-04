Walton Goggins’ John Bronco Rides Again in trailer for Hulu mockumentary

With summer ending far too soon, the only consolation is that it would seem like the film industry is finally readying itself for a return to “normalcy” both for better or worse. Festival season is upon us with Venice, Toronto, Telluride, and the New York Film Festival all gearing up as tired and frantic critics try to make viewing schedules. We also have our extensive fall preview with everything from blockbusters to the likely Oscar contenders. While there is much to be excited about in simply September alone, it is interesting to note how many of the films being released are happening in theaters without options for digital rentals or streaming — a major difference from only just a few months ago.