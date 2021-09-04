CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballenger Farm is a good place for productive crops

Fulton Sun
 8 days ago

A Gazette reporter took a little trip out to Ballenger Springs Sunday afternoon, to visit the Gilbert brothers, who run the old Ballenger farm and partake of some of those delicious melons of which this farm is famous. The melon crop has been very good this season, but the watermelons did not yield as well as usual. Corn is looking exceedingly well and the second crop of hay is good in some places. This farm contains 65 acres of well-cultivated land and is very productive, it being mostly bottom land. We received a very cordial welcome at the hands of Gilbert brothers, and enjoyed their kind hospitality very much.

