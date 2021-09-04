‘This is for Jack.’ Dutch Fork takes step in healing process, wins first game back
Shortly after the postgame huddle Friday night, one by one, Dutch Fork football players made their way to the area behind their bench. Kelly Hewins Alkhatib stood just behind the fence behind the Silver Foxes bench holding a banner with her son’s photo that was signed by the Byrnes High School booster club. Silver Foxes players hugged Hewins Alkhatib after the 56-25 victory at Nixon Field.www.thestate.com
Comments / 0