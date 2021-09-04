CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, SC

‘This is for Jack.’ Dutch Fork takes step in healing process, wins first game back

By Lou Bezjak
The State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after the postgame huddle Friday night, one by one, Dutch Fork football players made their way to the area behind their bench. Kelly Hewins Alkhatib stood just behind the fence behind the Silver Foxes bench holding a banner with her son’s photo that was signed by the Byrnes High School booster club. Silver Foxes players hugged Hewins Alkhatib after the 56-25 victory at Nixon Field.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
City
Duncan, SC
Richland County, SC
Football
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Sports
City
Fork, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Football Players#American Football#Dutch Fork#Byrnes High School#Richland County Coroner#State#The Silver Foxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and vaccine-resistant people...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2021, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy