District Work Period

Fulton Sun
 8 days ago

Last week I shared my views on the disastrous and heartbreaking situation in Afghanistan. Only moments after the bulletin was sent, we learned that a family here in the Third District lost their son in the attacks at the Kabul airport. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz lost his life in his pursuit to get as many people to safety as possible. Because of him and his fellow soldiers, thousands of Americans did make it to safety and get to see their loved ones again. His bravery saved lives and his sacrifice will be forever remembered as an example of the heroism that made this country and maintains our freedom.

Protests
Vice

Anti-Maskers Exposed Themselves to COVID at Their Own Protest

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Everyone who attended an August 16 city council meeting in Independence, Missouri, where a proposed school mask mandate was voted down has potentially been exposed to COVID, the city said in a tweet Monday. The suburb of...
Congress & CourtsFulton Sun

Congressman Luetkemeyer honored for small-business advocacy

Small business has a fighter in Missouri, the Job Creators Network decided. Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-District 3, was awarded the JCN Defender of Small Business award Friday. JCN, a conservative small-business organization, awarded Luetkemeyer the distinction at a stop along its Bring Small Businesses Back Bus Tour. The JCN...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

UPDATE: Suspect in four Mid-Missouri homicides found dead

Authorities in South Dakota report a man suspected in the Missouri murders of a Fulton second-grade teacher, her daughter and two Miller County residents committed suicide. J.T. McLean, 45, was found dead in a vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a release Thursday from the Union County Sheriff's Office in Elk Point, South Dakota.
Florida State
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Judge Rules Florida’s ‘Racist’ Law Protecting Drivers Who Hit BLM Protesters Is Unconstitutional

A law in Florida that was disingenuously presented as being “anti-riot” when it is, in fact, anti-peaceful protester, has been deemed unconstitutional, a federal judge decided on Thursday. The ruling dealt a blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ apparent anti-Black agenda upon which the law passed months ago and decried as “racist” was based.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Fulton native will never forget 9/11 attack on Pentagon

On Sept. 11, 2001, Byron Bagby was a colonel serving in the Pentagon. Twenty years later, the memories of that day are still vivid for the retired U.S. Army major general, who grew up in Fulton and who had two of his staff members killed in the attack. "The attack...
Virginia Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees

A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition.
WildlifeFulton Sun

Missouri Department of Conservation issues alert about Asian longhorned beetle

The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging Missourians to check trees for Asian longhorned beetle. MDC officials said the invasive, wood-boring insect can feed on more than 20 different species of trees common to Missouri. It has the potential to destroy millions of acres of trees across the U.S., decimating both rural and community forests.

