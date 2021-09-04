District Work Period

Last week I shared my views on the disastrous and heartbreaking situation in Afghanistan. Only moments after the bulletin was sent, we learned that a family here in the Third District lost their son in the attacks at the Kabul airport. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz lost his life in his pursuit to get as many people to safety as possible. Because of him and his fellow soldiers, thousands of Americans did make it to safety and get to see their loved ones again. His bravery saved lives and his sacrifice will be forever remembered as an example of the heroism that made this country and maintains our freedom.