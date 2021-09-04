Fall gardening tips
Here are some fall garden tips from now retired James Quinn, Horticultural specialist. Direct seeding in early September of greens and lettuces will still provide good results, but is really too late for carrots or the transplanting of Cole crops. Short season crops like turnips, Napa cabbage and baby bok choi may still finish. Be sure to thin root crops, cabbage or anything you want to "size up". To establish spinach for overwintering, plant it by the end of September.www.fultonsun.com
