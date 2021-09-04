Chelsea star excluded from national team and could miss AFCON
Chelsea was handed a disciplinary charge by the FA only a couple of days ago, however, it seems like another one of its players has been reprimanded for alleged bad behavior. According to reports, Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has been excluded from the Moroccan national team due to his attitude. This is a big problem for the Blues as it paints the club in a bad light if one of its star players is questioned for his off-field conduct.theprideoflondon.com
