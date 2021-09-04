CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea star excluded from national team and could miss AFCON

By Subhrajit Chowdhury
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea was handed a disciplinary charge by the FA only a couple of days ago, however, it seems like another one of its players has been reprimanded for alleged bad behavior. According to reports, Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has been excluded from the Moroccan national team due to his attitude. This is a big problem for the Blues as it paints the club in a bad light if one of its star players is questioned for his off-field conduct.

theprideoflondon.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

141K+
Followers
333K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mason Mount
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Team#Africa Cup Of Nations#Morocco#Aston Villa#Ajax#Moroccans#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Vs Chelsea: Confirmed Teams

This will be an early look at two title challenging teams, both looking to make a statement. Both teams are coming into this game off the back of 2 wins out of 2 without letting a goal in. Someone's 100% record will be over, but who's?. Liverpool Team News. Andy...
UEFAYardbarker

Report: Why Chelsea Could Play Champions League Home Matches Away From Stamford Bridge

Chelsea could be forced to play their home ties in the Champions League away from Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports. The Blues are set to begin the defence of their European crown against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday 14 September, after sealing victory in the final last season with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Portugal.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

National Team Confirms Man City Star Tests Positive For Covid-19

As confirmed by the USMNT Twitter account, Zack Steffen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the next two World Cup qualifying matches against Canada and Honduras. The Manchester City and USA goalkeeper will now have to enter a period of 10 days self-isolation before returning to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Eleven Premier League stars who were banned from playing this weekend by angry South American nations could now be FREE to feature after top-flight bosses intervened to stop row

The Premier League is hopeful that the 11 players banned from playing this weekend after failing to appear for their international sides will be allowed to take to the field. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea were set to be the hardest hit following a backlash from South American nations who attempted to take revenge when top flight clubs prevented their stars from heading to red list countries for the recent fixtures.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Celta Vigo: Debut on the Line?

Real Madrid prepare to take on Celta Vigo as they finally return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in over a year. The team will be ready to cement this occasion with a victory but some changes to the lineup will be expected as players such as Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Carlos Casemiro and Vinicius Junior may not be picked as they play with their international teams on Friday with this game being played on Sunday. With an eye on the Inter Milan match in midweek, Carlo Ancelotti will probably not take any major risks.
UEFAYardbarker

Report: Chelsea Could Benefit From Club World Cup Switch to Qatar

Chelsea could be set to contest for the Club World Cup in Qatar with the venue set to be rearranged from Japan. The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign following a strong start to the previous season as Chelsea raced to a top-four finish and Champions League glory after beating Manchester City in the final in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy