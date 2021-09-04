CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival has a new location, same authentic fare

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
The annual Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival is from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at The Terminal in the Strip District.

Taco about a food festival.

The annual Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival will feature more than 25 food trucks selling authentic hand-held fried tortillas, folded and filled with seasoned meat, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes or a variety of ingredients.

The event is from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 at The Terminal in the Strip District.

Craig McCloud founded the festival in 2016. It was previously held at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh’s South Side after missing last year because of the pandemic.

“What makes this festival unique is that we work with the Latin American Cultural Union and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation,” said Chris Boles, who owns Redfishbowl based in Lawrenceville, a grassroots art collective that provides a platform for artists to connect through events.

The event features live entertainment, food trucks, street vendors, special beer and liquor, an artist market, and family fun activities.

Organizers expect 5,000 attendees.

A portion of proceeds benefits the Latin American Cultural Union and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corporation. McCloud, who owned a food truck, created the event to help other food and artist startups.

A large canvas will be there for people to paint. The Art Bus will be on site for its final painting by Pittsburgh artists Max Gonzales, Shane Pilster and Phil Seth. Taking the stage will be Mariachi Internacional, Karibe Son and Gavas Beat.

Beer and liquor choices include tequila, mango, margaritas and Dos Equis. Food vendors include Moe’s Southwest Grill, La Palapa, Taquitos, Taco Town, Juniper Grill, La Catrina on Wheels, Mi Empanada, Tocayo, Vagabond Taco Truck, El Sabor, Caustelot Creamery, El Rincon Oaxaqueno Brisketburgh, Cilantro & Ajo and Allegheny City Farms.

General admission tickets are $10. An early bird admission for entry an hour earlier is $30. VIP tickets are $65 and can be purchased here.

