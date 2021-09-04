Naomi Osaka says she doesn't know when she'll return to tennis after US Open loss
Naomi Osaka is stepping away from tennis for the time being. She announced her decision after an upset loss to Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday. Osaka — the 2020 U.S. Open women's singles champion — said that she hasn't felt happy recently when she wins and that it feels "more like a relief," while after losing, "I feel very sad." She added that she doesn't "think that's normal."www.sportingnews.com
