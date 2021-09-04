Naomi Osaka says she doesn't know when she'll return to tennis after US Open loss

After a year of self-discovery and prioritizing her mental health, Naomi Osaka is going into the US Open tournament with a brand new outlook. The Japanese tennis star shared her feelings in a soul-bearing Instagram post on August 29. “I've been reflecting over this past year. So grateful for the people around me because the support I feel is completely unparalleled,” she began the post, which also included a series of videos from recent tennis victories as well as moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. “Recently I've been asking myself why do I feel the way I do and I realized one of the reasons is because internally I think I'm never good enough. I've never told myself that I've done a good job, but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better.”